Hackers Are Using A Text Scam To Install Password-Stealing, Money-Swindling Malware On Android Users.

Malicious actors are using a new campaign to mislead unwary consumers into installing the awful FluBot malware, which collects bank login and password information.

New strategies have been invented by hackers to obtain access to over 2 billion Android smartphones. Malicious actors behind the malware, known as FluBot, are now using a variety of text scams, according to a new advisory from the Computer Emergency Response Team of New Zealand (CERT NZ), ranging from package delivery alerts to stolen photos being uploaded online to warnings that FluBot has infected their devices.

Regrettably, none of these communications are genuine. The truth is that these are simply ruses used by hackers to fool consumers into downloading and installing malware on their Android smartphones.

“The SMS messages may be about parcel delivery or that images of the receiver had been uploaded, depending on the language. “There will be a link inviting you to install an app or a security update in both cases,” CERT NZ cautioned users in a Friday statement.

“Given how quickly the wording of these texts has changed, it’s conceivable that the wording will change again. Be wary of any unusual text messages that ask you to click on a link, according to the federal cybersecurity agency.

By installing an overlay over legitimate banking, payment, and cryptocurrency apps, the FluBot malware can steal the owner’s information once it has been installed on the device. The malicious software can also harvest the contacts of the device’s owner and use them to send phishing messages and propagate FluBot.

The dangerous software was first targeted at users in Spain, but it appears that the campaign’s operators have expanded it. FluBot was said to be targeting Android users in Europe, including Poland, Hungary, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, according to several sources.

FluBot has recently infected Japan and Australia, as well as being reported in New Zealand. In New Zealand, around 30,000 Android users have received fraudulent SMS messages.

To avoid falling victim to hackers, Android users should be aware of such schemes. To avoid this, consumers should avoid clicking any links given by text message, particularly from unknown senders.

When downloading and installing programs and security updates on their Android devices, users should be extra cautious, especially if the link appears suspiciously on their device’s screen.

