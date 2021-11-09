Hackers Activate Debug Mode on PS5; Jailbreak Is a Possibility

The first big breakthrough in the process of jailbreaking Sony’s new generation gaming console PS5 was claimed by a hacker gang. The device’s debug mode can now be enabled, according to the team’s alleged cracking.

On Monday, Andy Nguyen, also known as The Flow in the community, claimed on Twitter that he had broken the console’s firmware and enabled the Debug Mode. If the PS5 has been jailbroken, it may be able to install unlicensed.pkg files.

Users could try to reverse-engineer the PS5’s firmware to allow exploits to be installed now that the root keys are available. They could also make it possible for unsigned and illegal code to run on the console’s system.

On the jailbroken gaming console, for example, gamers can install mod menus, various emulators, and even cheat engines. In the hacking world, Nguyen is known for his work as a white-hat hacker.

He’d aided Sony in identifying flaws and contributed to the console’s survival. The Flow also created a number of well-known homebrew resources, including Adrenaline, h-encore, and Trinity, a PSP emulator.

Unfortunately, Nguyen stated that he has no plans to divulge how he hacked the PS5’s firmware and that Sony has been notified of the security issue. Meanwhile, fail0verflow, which was also the first organization to break the security mechanisms of the PlayStation 3 in 2010, is said to have accomplished the same feat.

“Another one bites the dust,” the gang tweeted on Monday, accompanied by a screenshot that appears to reveal the PS5’s root keys. “We received all (symmetric) PS5 root keys, in other words. If you look hard enough, you can find them all in software, including the per-console root key “In a follow-up tweet, the group confirmed the news.

Sony may find it difficult to undo what they’ve done, even with a system upgrade, according to the group. While these actions are significant, they do not imply that the PS5 has been completely cracked open.

Sony has yet to respond to the claim, but it is expected to act quickly to address the leaks.

Also, for those unfamiliar with the jailbreak procedure, if you don’t want to brick your PS5, never do it on your own.