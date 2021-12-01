Gym was expanded at the ‘cost’ of a ‘one-of-a-kind’ swimming pool.

A local councillor has blasted Wirral Council’s decision to expand a Birkenhead gym at the expense of a ‘unique’ swimming pool.

Since the commencement of the Covid-19 outbreak, the fun pool at Europa Pools has been closed.

Council officers opposed a motion by councillors to reopen it for the summer holidays, claiming that soaring Covid-19 case numbers at the time made it unsafe for public health reasons.

The council has decided to extend the gym at Europa by establishing a new ground floor facility on the fun pool.

Cllr Stuart Kelly, a Liberal Democrat, slammed the decision made last summer and expressed dissatisfaction with the gym plan.

The Oxton councillor thought the gym’s expansion was “unnecessary,” especially because it was being built in place of a swimming pool with a “unique” wave machine and slides in the borough.

“There are several fitness gyms throughout the Wirral, but there was only one fun pool exclusively geared for kids,” he continued. “The fun pool was profitable during the holiday periods, and I hope that the pool can be rebuilt for next summer’s school holidays.”

The new gym will open tomorrow, with the old fitness suite above being used for a wider range of workout courses until the center can safely accommodate larger groups.

“This is a wonderfully inventive use of the space at Europa,” Conservative councillor Helen Cameron, chair of the tourism and recreation committee, said.

“While it is disappointing that we were unable to reopen the leisure pool at a sufficient capacity to make it financially viable, adapting the area to accommodate much-needed additional gym equipment is a truly innovative idea, and credit goes to the staff who suggested it – and for getting it done so quickly.”

More than 60 pieces of equipment will be available in the expanded gym, including some that have never been seen before at Europa, such as a gym sled track.

The popular Europa café will return next week, while adult and family swimming facilities are still available in the competition pool. “The summary has come to an end.”