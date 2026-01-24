Gunpoint Terror: Bobi Wine’s Wife Brutalized in Military Raid

The political turmoil gripping Uganda has escalated with an alarming new chapter, as opposition leader Bobi Wine’s wife, Barbie Itungo, was hospitalized following a violent military raid at their Magere home. The raid, carried out in the dead of night, is the latest in a series of state-led actions that have shaken the country’s political landscape since the disputed January 2026 elections.

A Midnight Assault

In a harrowing account shared from his undisclosed location, Bobi Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), revealed that his wife was held at gunpoint during a ruthless attack on their residence. Hundreds of soldiers stormed the compound, targeting family members and isolating Barbie in an attempt to extract information on Bobi’s whereabouts. “They came with hammers,” Bobi Wine stated, recounting how soldiers armed with sledgehammers shattered doors and even tore through the ceiling. His wife, he said, was stripped of her dignity as they demanded her to reveal his location.

The impact of the raid on Barbie Itungo, a respected philanthropist known for her grace across East Africa, has been severe. Following the assault, she was reportedly taken to the hospital, suffering both physical and psychological trauma. The brutal treatment of a family member to target a political figure marks a chilling new phase in Uganda’s post-election crackdown.

Looting and Continued Oppression

As the soldiers scoured the home, the raid quickly morphed into a looting spree. Phones, laptops, cameras, and cash were seized, adding an element of theft to the operation masked as a security mission. This attack on the Kyagulanyi family follows a broader pattern of harassment and abduction directed at key opposition figures, including the recent disappearances of NUP Deputy Presidents from northern and western Uganda.

Despite international attention, the response from regional organizations like the East African Community has been notably silent. While Uganda continues to engage with its neighbors economically, the oppressive actions of its government against its own citizens remain unchecked.

The raid has drawn parallels to the infamous “Besigye Playbook” of political intimidation, which has long been used to suppress opposition in Uganda. However, the targeting of Barbie—who is not a politician—indicates a further escalation of the regime’s tactics, suggesting that even non-combatants are now fair game in the government’s quest to silence dissent.

For many in the region, especially in neighboring Kenya, Bobi Wine’s struggle has become emblematic of the frustrations and aspirations of younger generations. His battle for democratic rights resonates strongly, with the hashtag “#FreeBobi” frequently trending in Nairobi. For these onlookers, the assault on his home and family is seen not only as an attack on a political leader but as a broader affront to the democratic hopes of East Africa.

As Barbie receives medical treatment, Bobi Wine’s statement echoes loudly: “They want to break my spirit by breaking my family.” The image of his wife’s resilience, even under duress, has quickly become a symbol of defiance. While Ugandan President Museveni may control the military, Bobi Wine now holds the support and sympathy of a global community horrified by the regime’s actions.