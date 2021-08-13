Guardian Elite Specialization for ‘Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons’ Has Been Announced.

The Guardian’s Elite Specialization has been revealed for “Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons,” completing the first wave of three specifications for the next character beta alongside the Necromancer and Mesmer.

The Willbender is the Guardian’s most recent specialization, succeeding the Dragonhunter and Firebrand and providing an entirely new method to play the class. The Willbender, like the Thief’s Daredevil spec, appears to be another high-mobility specialty with access to extra movement abilities and what appear to be Physical talents, according to the announcement trailer.

Willbenders are given an off-hand sword as their new weapon, which gives them two additional abilities to work with in addition to the Guardian’s previous sword capabilities. It’s unknown what mechanics or abilities will replace the Guardian’s Virtues as of late, but Willbenders appear to prefer offense over defense, exchanging survivability for more gap closers and quick assaults.

It’s worth noting that most of the Willbender preview’s skills maintain a lot of the Guardian’s affinity for fire. When one of the Willbender’s new lunging blink abilities lands, it produces a fire field that protects friends inside the radius. They also have a dash move that leaves a trail of flames in its wake, as well as an uppercut move that engulfs an area in flames before launching a volley of strikes at adversaries.

The Willbender provides the Guardian class improved mobility similar to that of a Thief, analogous to the Harbinger specialization for the Necromancer. It’s unclear whether this will result in a new mobility-centric meta in WvW or PvP game modes, but these new specialities will provide players who want to get up close and personal as quickly as possible more alternatives.

As of press time, there are no details on the Willbender’s abilities, traits, or class mechanics, but ArenaNet will be having a devstream on their Twitch channel soon to go over both the Willbender and Harbinger’s powers in greater depth.

During a free character beta test from Aug. 17 to 21, all “Guild Wars 2” players will be able to try out the Virtuoso, Harbinger, and Willbender.