‘GTFO’: Where To Look For Important Cards, Objectives, And Items

“GTFO,” one of the several four-player co-op shooters available, is perhaps one of the most difficult. Unlike other games, this one doesn’t hold back, and it’s ruthless beyond belief.

Players are thrown into a deep, dark, monster-infested hole and given a very straightforward mission to do, which is blocked by various difficult scenarios. For one thing, locating these objectives is more difficult than in other games of the genre.

Here are some crucial things to know about discovering objectives and other useful stuff in “GTFO” before the crew dives deep into whatever hell they’ve been thrown into.

Computer Commands And Terminals

A few computer terminals can be found dispersed throughout the game’s levels. These terminals not only hold logs left behind by workers or survivors, but they can also assist players in locating vital things throughout the level.

Players must approach a terminal and use the “QUERY” command followed by the name of the item they wish to locate to find things like goals within a level. Players must input “QUERY MATTER WAVE PROJECTOR” to complete the first level’s objective. When typing commands in terminals, keep in mind that syntax is critical. Otherwise, the command will not operate. Check for spaces and underscores.

Keycards, med packs, ammo packs, and tool replenishment kits can all be found using the “QUERY” command. Players must, however, know the specific titles of the items they are looking for.

Identifying Item Names

Players must use the “LIST” command followed by a few arguments to find item names. The following are some of the most commonly used commands: These commands will give the names and numerical codes of various items within zones to assist players in finding them.

Use the “PING” command followed by an item’s name to mark an item on the HUDs of all players in the team, making it even easier to find. Because this mark only lasts a few seconds, have someone ping the object at a console on a regular basis.