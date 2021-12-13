‘GTA Online’: The Contract DLC’s New Track, Featured Artists [Details] leaked by a popular rapper.

Dr. Dre, a prominent American rapper, has released more details about the highly anticipated The Contract DLC, a story-focused addition coming soon to “GTA Online” — only days before the content goes online.

Rockstar Games startled “GTA Online” fans a few days ago when it unveiled “The Contract,” a new expansion that would be released on Wednesday. Dr. Dre, on the other hand, appears to be more enthusiastic, since he just provided more information about the planned DLC, including an extended look at one of the musical sequences.

Dr. Dre revealed these insights in an Instagram video. That’s not all, though. The legendary rapper also teased a song that will be featured in “GTA Online: The Contract.” Eminem is featured in the song, and other legendary musicians such as Soop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, DJ Pooh, and Anderson will also be featured in the future game update. Paak. Anderson posted a photo on Instagram with Dr. Dre’s. Paak also used the social media platform to release a one-minute video of a cutscene as well as a screenshot.

Franklin and his new celebrity solutions agency are the focus of “GTA Online: The Contract,” and players’ characters will meet him through Lamar Davis. Gamers will be responsible with taking the company to new heights.

As part of the plot, DJ Pooh from “GTA 5” will contact Franklin and mention a potential client, Dr. Dre. The claimed client has misplaced his phone, which is full of unreleased new music.

Gamers will be responsible with securing and returning these tracks to Dr. Dre. “GTA Online” gamers will work directly with Franklin, Chop the Dog, and a hacker named Imani in this expansion. They’ll also visit to Franklin’s former house, parties in Los Santos, FIB offices, and other areas in search of the missing traces.

“GTA Online: The Contract” is a free upgrade that adds new vehicles, weapons, hit contracts, and much more to the game.

“An eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, big first-of-their-kind improvements to current radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tunes from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of musicians,” Rockstar Games said of the planned update.