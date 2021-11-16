‘GTA 6’: Take-Two CEO Appears To Hint At Reason For Game’s Non-Announcement

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has reportedly hinted to the true reason why the unreleased but hotly rumored title “Grand Theft Auto 6” or “GTA 6” is taking so long to arrive.

Fans have been waiting for the formal announcement of “GTA 6” for a long time. Rockstar Games, on the other hand, has remained silent on the subject until this day. While some believe the game is already in the works, others believe it has become stuck in “development hell.” Intriguingly, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick may have hinted at some elements about the highly awaited game during the presentation.