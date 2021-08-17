‘Greak: Azur Memories’ Where to Find the Telescope Lens in Looking Far Away Walkthrough

Greak: When it comes to directions, Memories of Azur does not hold your hand. Your in-game journal will frequently tell you to obtain a specific vital item or find a way to go to an inaccessible place without providing much guidance on how to do so.

The “Looking Far Away” quest, for example, requires you to replace the lens of a broken telescope. While solving the riddle is part of the fun here, if you’ve reached a snag and are becoming frustrated, this is how you can finish the assignment.

Telescope Location in Looking Far Away Walkthrough

The telescope is located in Raven’s Road Camp, which is a hub world.

When you initially wake up in the recovery room (following the prologue), go outdoors and turn left. There is a ladder there that can be climbed to the top of a stone tower.

It turns out that this was previously a lookout station used by the locals to observe disease armies, but that due to its broken telescope, it is now virtually worthless. You must find a replacement lens for this instrument in order to finish the “Looking Far Away” quest.

Where to Find the Telescope Lens in Looking Far Away Walkthrough

The journal description for “Looking Far Away” is not particularly informative, as it is for all of the other quests in the game.

“To be able to view what’s going on outside the camp, I need to find the missing lens from the telescope,” it says, giving just the vaguest of suggestions. Perhaps the others can point me in the right direction.”

You can follow this trail by asking about the town, although many of the villagers may have already fled, died, or swapped roles (depending on how far into the main tale you are). Fortunately, you may still finish the telescope restoration job because you can easily obtain a lens from the merchant Meldamus.

During our game, we came across this shady merchant three times. Our first encounter took place in the Vigga Marshes, followed by another in Sorkh Ashen, and a third during our search for the ancient cribe. It was hard to overlook him on each occasion since he was so visible. This is a condensed version of the information.