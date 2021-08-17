‘Greak: Azur Memories’ Where to Find the Gate Key in Crossing to the Fortress Walkthrough

Greak: Memories of Azur is all about exploration, with the hand-drawn platformer only providing you scant guidance and cryptic objectives to figure out on your own.

Your journal will be updated with confusing suggestions on where you need to travel next if you pick up a new task in Navegante Entertainment’s game.

However, you’ll have to figure it out for the most part by scouting regions, speaking with NPCs, or simply getting lost in the complicated dungeons (ala Dark Souls).

The mission “Crossing to the Fortress” is an example of this, as it asks you to find a key but doesn’t provide you any specific instructions on where to start your search. While the element of mystery adds to the enjoyment, if you feel like you’ve explored all options and are becoming frustrated, here is how to move forward.

Is it necessary to cross to the fortress?

To begin, it’s crucial to know that “Crossing to the Fortress” is a main mission in Greak: Memories of Azur, and so cannot be completed without it.

Because the game never makes it apparent which of your tasks are required and which are optional, it’s possible that you’ll mistake “Crossing to the Fortress” for a side mission.

After all, you’ll almost certainly come upon the titular castle before you’ve ever been given a cause to visit it.

We anticipated that finding its locked gate would lead to an extra dungeon that could be bypassed entirely, however this is not the case.

With that said, you don’t have to be concerned about getting too far into the story and losing out on the fortress. In actuality, you’ll have to get to a particular point in the main quest line before you can obtain the key.

“Crossing to the Fortress” is a short story about a journey to the fortress. Location of the Gate Key in the Walkthrough

You must speak with blacksmith Valgor at the Raven’s Road Camp hub to obtain the gate key.

You must first accomplish all Toros-related objectives before bothering him.

This carpenter may be found in the village’s western boundaries. This is a condensed version of the information.