‘Greak: Azur Memories’ How to Get the Scout Medal: Scout Training Achievement

Greak: Memories of Azur does not guide you through navigation or even describe the broad goals of the game.

Navegante Entertainment takes a page from FromSoftware’s book and leaves you to your own devices for the majority of the game. As a result, some players may be curious about how to get the medal mentioned in the “Scout’s Training” achievement.

To begin your training, locate Zack.

You must first chat with Zack in the hub world to acquire the Scout’s Training achievement (or trophy if you are exploring the hand-drawn fantasy on PlayStation).

This task giver can be found near the exit to Zyndra Forest, on the far right side of Raven’s Road camp. Make sure you speak with Toros at his airship construction site first, because the dialog options for commencing training with Zack will not appear until you have spoken with him.

Over the course of a three-mission questline, Zack, a skilled fighter in his own right, will provide Greak with fighting training. After you’ve completed all of the workouts, you’ll be eligible to learn a new sword maneuver that will aid you in future battles.

Complete the quest ‘Scout Training.’

“Scout Training,” the first task in the series, requires you to kill five “plague crawlers.” These common grunts are by far the most prevalent enemy type in Memories of Azur, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding them. When you’re on other quests, you’ll come upon the crawlers by accident.

Return to Zack after killing five plague crawlers to learn the downward strike maneuver, which deals twice as much damage as a typical rapid attack. It’s done by hitting the attack button while jumping and pulling down on the analog stick.

Complete the quest ‘Agile Enemy.’

Zack will then assign you the task of defeating ten “plague bats.” These vexing pests can be found across the game world, but are particularly prevalent in the Vigga Marshes.

Zack will advise you to use a crossbow to take down the winged opponents, and will even provide you with some bolts to get you started. You can even use it to swat them out of the sky.