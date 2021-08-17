‘Greak: Azur Memories’ Ancient Gear Locations in The Ancient Mechanism Walkthrough.

In Greak: Memories of Azur, the “Ancient Mechanism” quest requires you to locate a pair of lost gears that are required to open a closed door.

The problem arises while you’re exploring Lycer Fortress in pursuit of a legendary forge, and if you don’t overcome it, you’ll be unable to progress with the main tale.

Your diary, like many of the other objectives in the game, doesn’t provide much in the way of directions or guidance. All it states is that you must locate and acquire old gears before fitting them into the machine.

If you’ve exhausted every nook and cranny of the dungeon to no avail, this tour will show you exactly where you need to go.

Ancient Gear Location 1 in ‘Greak: Memories of Azur’ Walkthrough

You’ll need to use a nearby lift to get all the way to the top level of the dungeon to find both gears.

Get one of your playable characters to stand on the steel platform while the other raises them up with a nearby crank. Once the first character has reached the top, they will be able to lower the lift for their partner (using the same crank).

When both of your characters have reached the higher level, you will find that you have the option of moving left or right into a shadowy room (which is next to a save stone). You’ll eventually need to take both roads, but for the purposes of this walkthrough, take the left one first.

Following that, you’ll come across a series of metal cages dangling from the ceiling and linked together by a pulley mechanism. Because these are reoccurring riddles in the Lycer Fortress, you’ll need to learn how to solve them.

In a nutshell, by putting weight on one cage, you may raise or lower the other. Consider it similar to a typical balancing scale.

You must jump onto the westernmost cage, weigh it down, and then climb onto a concealed platform to your left in this case. It’s critical that you get both characters through this chasm.

If you continue. This is a condensed version of the information.