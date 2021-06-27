‘Granny: Chapter 2′ is the sequel to ‘Granny: Chapter 1′. How to Escape Using a Helicopter (Walkthrough)

Granny: Chapter 2 is a survival horror game for mobile devices that can be played on Microsoft Windows, Android, and iOS.

The indie title, like its hugely popular predecessor, takes the style of an intricate and heavily randomized escape room. In a nutshell, players will have up to six in-game days to solve arcane puzzles and elude the titular granny, who is continually patrolling the hallways.

The action was moved to a much larger building for the 2019 sequel, and a secondary enemy named Grandpa was added to the mix. As a result, it’s far more difficult than the original game, with more difficult puzzles and a higher risk of being stalked.

Granny: Chapter 2 has been updated throughout time to include fresh content, new items, and alternate escape options. A helicopter was just added to the roof of Grandpa’s house, giving players three possible ways to complete the game.

Chapter 2 with the Helicopter: How to Get Away from Granny

If you pick the helicopter over the boat or the electrified door, you’ll need to collect a minimum of 10 different items. The difficulty is that item placement in Granny: Chapter 2 is a little arbitrary, making it impossible to predict exactly where you’ll need to travel in any particular session. However, certain goods have a habit of appearing in the same places every time, so you should plan beforehand.

You’ll need the helicopter manual, the helicopter key, the security key, a roll of duct tape, a glass fuse, a gasoline canister, and a stun pistol to operate the helicopter. In addition, you’ll need to locate three painting pieces in order to unlock the helipad’s door.

Location of the Helicopter Manual

The helicopter manual is the first thing you’re going to come across, and it’s normally in the kitchen, directly above the starting area. It is often hidden in the cupboard directly in front of the basement stairs.

Interestingly, you don’t technically need this item to escape and can even pilot the helicopter without it, but this will result in. This is a condensed version of the information.