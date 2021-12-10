Gran ‘lost herself’ after gaining two and a half stone.

After receiving ‘brutal’ chemotherapy treatment, a woman felt “like an 80-year-old grandmother.”

Lynsey Harrison, 45, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and described how the grueling treatment resulted in her gaining weight and cutting her hair short.

The mother-of-three is now on a mission to prove she is’still tough’ despite the ordeal.

She stated, ” “Because of the treatment, I felt like an 80-year-old who got out of bed and creaked. I wanted to prove to myself that I was tough and strong enough.

“Now that I have a grandchild, I want to be the greatest and fittest person I can be for her.”

“Being in treatment is tough — you gain weight and your hair falls off.” I weighed around 15 stone after therapy and am now around 12 and a half stone.

“I’m five years free this year, and I feel as if I’ve been given an extra life; I’m not going to waste it.” I want to be able to do anything.” Lynsey began exercising in order to feel like herself again, and she chose to train for an MMA bout to commemorate her five-year anniversary of being cancer-free, which she learned of in 2016.

“Doing the fight was about rediscovering myself again or perhaps finding a new me – I now know how to throw you to the ground and put you to sleep,” she explained.

Lynsey, from Runcorn in Cheshire, won her MMA fight held by Ultra MMA in Wigan.

Participants will receive eight weeks of free professional MMA training before competing in a showcase event in front of hundreds of fans.

Participants are expected to sell show tickets and raise at least £50 for Cancer Research UK.

Ultra Events, which produces Ultra MMA, has raised more than £23 million for the charity so far.

Lynsey, who raised £2,190, said she was inspired to participate by her father-in-law Derek Harrison’s death.

In 2016, the caretaker, who was 65 years old at the time, died of pancreatic cancer while having treatment.

"Training for MMA I," Lynsey, a grandma to one-year-old Esme, remarked.

