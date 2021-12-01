Graffiti with the words ‘Scab Rats’ scrawled on Liverpool FC’s Champions Wall at Anfield.

On Tuesday night, graffiti was written across Liverpool FC’s Champions Wall outside Anfield.

The obscene lettering appeared outside the Reds’ home pitch just one day before the Merseyside Derby versus Everton.

‘Tory scabrats’ was scribbled in blue spray paint across the faces of 12,000 Liverpool fans on the wall.

Homes’shake’ as a result of an unexplained loud bang.

On another wall encircling the stadium, blue spray paint was applied to write ‘EFC 1878’ beneath the metal Liverpool crest.

People used social media to express their displeasure with the graffiti.

“Just saw the Champions wall mural outside Anfield has been vandalized!” wrote Mighty Red Pins on Twitter.

Whoever did it is a complete scumbag! Especially when individuals, including myself, have paid to have images of their memories and loved ones on it!” Harry Colquhoun, an Everton supporter, said: “What exactly is going on? Outside Anfield, graffiti has been scribbled on the paintings. They don’t have two brain cells to connect.

“Why are they unable to simply let things alone? I’ve been following Everton for 64 years and nothing like this has ever happened, scumbags.” Liverpool FC and Everton FC were both approached by The Washington Newsday for comment on the event.

