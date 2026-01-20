Governor Waiguru Joins Son in Joyous Traditional Wedding Celebration

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru recently showcased a different side of herself as she celebrated her son Ian’s traditional wedding, offering a rare peek into her personal life. The typically stoic politician traded her usual formal attire for cultural regalia, dancing and sharing emotional moments with her family and friends.

In a video that quickly went viral, Governor Waiguru was seen wiping away tears of joy from her daughter-in-law Joan’s eyes during the Ruracio (dowry payment) ceremony, followed by dancing with energy that captivated the wedding guests. Known for her political resolve, this moment was a warm contrast, revealing her deep pride as a mother.

A Symbolic Union

The wedding, held in an elegant garden setting, was a vivid display of Kikuyu culture. With song, dance, and joyful blessings from both families, it was clear that this was not just a wedding, but a celebration of unity and tradition. Waiguru delivered a heartfelt message, blessing the couple and sharing a moving tribute. “Ian, we celebrate this milestone with joy and gratitude. Your engagement to Joan is not just a union of hearts, but a promise of a shared future built on love, respect, and faith,” she said, adding a personal touch that softened her usual political persona.

Amid the festivities, the atmosphere was filled with warmth. The wedding video captured elderly men blessing the couple, while women greeted the bride with rhythmic dances. Governor Waiguru herself joined the line, waving a handkerchief in hand and fully immersed in the joyous moment.

A Family Affair

For just a few hours, the Governor set aside her political duties and simply embraced her role as a mother. With a smile that spoke volumes, she radiated joy as she watched her son begin this new chapter of his life. It was a reminder to Kenyans that behind the public figure, family remains the most important bond.

“May your journey be blessed with harmony,” she prayed, offering her wishes for the couple’s future—a sentiment that transcended politics and reflected universal parental love.