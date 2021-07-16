Google Tracks Your Location; Here’s How To Change A Default Setting That Isn’t Visible

Because of the app’s hidden default option that follows every user’s movement, Google Maps knows where its users are 24 hours a day, which many users are unaware of. Here are a few pointers on how to keep the app from tracking your location.

Many users believe that if they turn off their account’s location history, Google apps would no longer be able to follow them. Regrettably, this is not the case. According to an examination done by the Associated Press in 2018, despite removing that setting, certain Google apps nevertheless record users’ location data.

In reality, just opening the Google Maps app or conducting a search on Google on any device captures the user’s approximate location as well as a time stamp. With new tools like Your Data in Maps and Search, the search engine behemoth has made it more easier to decide what data is saved and what is removed as a result of the study.

Users who want to prevent Google and its services from tracking their every move can do so by following a few simple steps. They should input Google.com onto their computer or mobile device. Following that, customers must log into their Google account.

To do so, go to the upper right-hand corner of the page and click the Log In symbol. After that, users should choose Manage Your Google Account. Then, under Privacy & Personalisation, users should look for the Manage your data & personalization option.

The next step is to locate the Activity Controls option and select Manage your Activity Controls from the drop-down menu. Look for the Web & App Activity option under that tab. Users can simply turn the switch off. When this is complete, Google will ask users if they understand the consequences of turning off this feature. Before turning off the setting, users must acknowledge this.

It’s worth mentioning that turning off Web & App Activity prevents Google and its services from saving the user’s data location markers. It does, however, prevent Google from retaining information gathered through searches and other activity. While some users believe Google’s settings are overbearing, they do give a more tailored internet experience.