Google Fires Senior Executive After He Admits To Antisemitism And Renounces It In An Online Manifesto

After publishing a manifesto on LinkedIn about his anti-Semitic past and the Israel-Palestine conflict, Google Cloud fired its vice president of developer relations.

According to CNBC, Eyal Manor, Google Cloud vice president of engineering and product, wrote to staff in an internal email, “I wanted to share that today is Amr Awadallah’s last day at Google.”

The announcement comes a month after Awadallah’s 10,000-word manifesto, which sparked outrage. “I despised the Jewish people, all the Jewish people!” stated Awadallah, who co-founded Cloudera before joining Google in 2019. and the past tense is highlighted.”

An employee told CNBC that staff dissatisfaction with Awadallah’s leadership style has been building for some time, and that this, combined with the position, made it more difficult for employees to perform good developer relations. According to The Verge, Awadallah was confronted by several of his coworkers at an all-hands meeting prior to his termination.

“As one of your coworkers, this has made my job much more difficult. Being a Jewish leader at Google has been difficult due to the prior scenario. This has almost made it untenable,” a senior colleague wrote on Awadallah’s LinkedIn profile, without elaborating on the “prior scenario.”

“It upsets me that you would write this under your title and firm affiliation. He went on to say, “You could have just done this as a private person.”

Awadallah, an Egyptian-American technology executive well-known in the cloud sector, claimed to be Jewish, citing a 23andMe DNA test that revealed he had 0.1 percent Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry. Employees told CNBC that he previously used the DNA analysis report to back up his claims.

“As I previously stated, I admire many Jewish people, but I will also tell you this with unshakeable conviction: Jews are no more special than Christians, Blacks, Hispanics, Whites, Muslims, Asians, Arabs, or any other group of people,” Awadallah wrote in his manifesto.

“We are all unique, and we must view others as unique, since scientifically speaking, we are 99.9% genetically same, and if we come from the same land within the last 1000 years, we are 99.999 percent identical.”

According to Quartz, Google fired Kamau Bobb from his role as diversity chief earlier this month after a blog post from 2007 with anti-Semitic rhetoric resurfaced.

“I am still in utter shock,” Awadallah wrote on Twitter. Every single person I worked with at Google & I admire. Brief News from Washington Newsday.