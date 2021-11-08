Google Chrome is said to share sensitive data without users’ permission; experts advise users to uninstall the browser as soon as possible.

Consumers are being advised to uninstall Google Chrome from their mobile devices after it was found that the search engine giant was exchanging sensitive user data with other Internet companies and sites without their knowledge.

Consumers who truly want to protect their privacy should uninstall Google Chrome on their Android devices, according to a cybersecurity expert. Facebook made headlines a few weeks ago over a personal data breach, but according to a cybersecurity expert, consumers who truly want to protect their privacy should uninstall Google Chrome on their Android devices. According to Forbes, Google captures a certain set of data via an accelerometer, according to cybersecurity expert Tommy Mysk.

This function is always on and provides information like as the user’s location, lifestyle, tastes, and health, to mention a few. Because the feature is enabled by default in the app, all online pages that users access in Google Chrome can collect this set of data, even if they utilize the browser’s incognito mode, according to the cybersecurity expert.

“Android’s handling of the accelerometer is far worse. It can even be read in the background by applications. In our app, my team included a pedometer feature. Even if the application was not functioning at all, it was counting the steps. Because the logic was implemented as a background service, it was available at all times “In the interview, Mysk revealed.

Google reportedly told the tech site in reaction to the study, “In Chrome, we limit the resolution of motion sensors on purpose, and we’ve had features in place since 2019 that allow users to prevent websites from accessing a device’s motion sensors at all. We take user security and privacy very seriously, and we’re continually looking for innovative ways to make Chrome safer and more private.” Consumers should uninstall Google Chrome from their Android devices, according to Mysk, who stated in the interview. Those who do not wish to do so can limit the information collected by the corporation by turning off the pedometer in the app.

Cybersecurity specialists, government agencies, and malevolent actors are all targeting tech companies. For a long time, mobile browsers like Google Chrome have been vulnerable to high-level security threats. Consumers are recommended to keep up to date on the newest cybersecurity developments and to exercise extreme caution while installing apps on their mobile devices, particularly those running Android.