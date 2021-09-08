Gogglebox makes a big announcement ahead of the new show on Friday.

The popular Channel 4 show will begin its 18th season on September 17, but there will be a special celebrity edition airing this week.

And today, the show announced on Instagram that there would be a fresh new member to the Celebrity Gogglebox family, with Ashley Banjo, Jordan Banjo, and Perri Kiely set to make their debut.

“We’re so pleased to announce @ashleybanjogram, @jordbanjo, & @realperrikiely are joining the #CelebrityGogglebox crew THIS FRIDAY for BRAND NEW #CelebrityGogglebox, 9pm on @Channel4#BlackToFront #C4BlackAndProud #C4BlackAndProud,” the post read.

Instagram

The members of Diversity will join a cast of well-known personalities in providing commentary on a variety of television shows.

Jamie Carragher and Mel C have already participated on the show, and fans have expressed their excitement for the new additions in the comments section.

“Yes, can’t wait, love them,” one person remarked. Jordan is a complete riot.”

“Awesome additions!!!” said another.

“OMG this is going to be amazing,” said a third.

“Can’t wait to watch it xxx,” said a fourth.