Gogglebox Jenny’s dramatic image transformation astounded fans.

Jenny Newby’s metamorphosis on tonight’s episode of Gogglebox astounded viewers.

The reality TV personality made an appearance on the most recent episode of Channel 4’s popular show.

She welcomed viewers into her legendary caravan in Hull, where she and her best mate, Lee Riley, discussed the week’s best television.

On the most recent episode, the two were providing funny observations on shows like Sitting on a Fortune, Close to Me, and Nadiya’s Fast Flavours.

Fans, on the other hand, were left in stitches when Lee decided to give Jenny a makeover while they waited for the next episode to begin.

Jenny was taken aback when she saw the effects of Lee’s decision to give her new eyebrows.

“I look like Groucho Marx,” Jenny joked.

Lee burst out laughing at the remark, and Jenny’s new style had admirers on Twitter in stitches.

“I nearly spewed up my champagne when I saw Jenny’s eyebrow on,” Ian commented.

Tony said, ” “Jenny’s penciled brows make her appear like Groucho Marx. That’s exactly what I was thinking.” “Oh gawd jenny eyebrows,” Gabby tweeted. “Jenny’s brows are taking me back to 12-year-old myself, who believed the bigger the better,” another user said. “Jenny’s brows,” Natalie wrote beside laughing emojis.