‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ is a video game based on the Norse god Odin. The game will be showcased at the PlayStation Showcase in 2021, according to a leak.

Sony already revealed that its upcoming PlayStation Showcase will take place next week. The highly anticipated “God of War” sequel, commonly known as “God of War: Ragnarok,” will make an appearance at the event if the recent leak regarding the untitled “God of War” sequel, colloquially known as “God of War: Ragnarok,” proves to be accurate.

The most recent leak comes from Xbox Era co-founder Nick Baker, who claims that “God of War: Ragnarok” will be shown at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase. The source has previously accurately revealed PlayStation-related material and has mentioned a PlayStation event taking place this month.

Baker provided a screenshot of his interaction with a source in a tweet, hinting that the highly anticipated title will be revealed at the event.

Since the gaming titan was absent from this year’s E3, fans have been anticipating for a PlayStation event. Sony is set to make some startling revelations at its forthcoming event, so they appear to be in for a treat.

VGC’s Andy Robinson tweeted, “I’ve been told there are some fantastic announcements in this.”

According to Sony, the next PlayStation Showcase will take place on September 9 at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET). The show will last 40 minutes.

“Updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most inventive developers, for titles releasing this holiday and beyond,” according to reports.

The PSVR 2 will not be featured at the PlayStation Showcase, according to Sony. Instead, the focus will be on “a plethora of outstanding PS5 titles from both huge and small studios.”

The list of titles that attendees may expect at the event has yet to be revealed by the Japanese gaming giant. Fans, on the other hand, are looking forward to seeing the complete trailer for the unannounced “God of War” sequel.

It should be noted that Sony did not reveal the game’s official title when it was launched with a brief teaser in 2020. Fans continue to refer to the game as “God of War: Ragnarok” in the absence of an official name announcement.

The game was supposed to be out this year, but Santa Monica Studios ultimately opted to push it back to 2022.