God Of War Ragnarok Gets Power Saver Mode Update for Eco-Friendly Gaming

Santa Monica Studio’s blockbuster action game, *God of War Ragnarok*, has received a surprise update, adding compatibility for Sony’s newly introduced Power Saver mode. This update, released on January 15, 2026, marks a significant step in making the game more energy-efficient, responding to a growing demand for environmentally conscious gaming. The patch, labeled version 06.06, specifically targets the PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, adding functionality to lower power consumption during gameplay, without altering any major game features.

Power Saver Mode Explained

The latest patch for *God of War Ragnarok* ensures the game can take advantage of Power Saver mode, a feature Sony rolled out for PS5 systems in September 2025. When enabled, Power Saver mode reduces the console’s power draw, helping players save on electricity bills and minimize their environmental footprint. However, this energy-saving feature comes with a trade-off: slightly reduced performance, including potential drops in graphics quality or frame rates. For many gamers, especially those with long play sessions, the reduced energy consumption is seen as a worthwhile compromise.

Activating Power Saver mode is simple. Players can go to the system settings on their PS5, select ‘Power Saving,’ and enable ‘Use Power Saver.’ After the patch is installed, the game tile will display a small leaf icon, indicating that Power Saver mode is active for *God of War Ragnarok*.

This update comes nearly a year after the game’s last significant update, which had many fans wondering if *God of War Ragnarok* was being left behind in favor of new projects. However, the introduction of the Power Saver patch signals that Santa Monica Studio is continuing to support the game, much to the delight of its player base.

The introduction of Power Saver mode across Sony’s major titles has spurred industry speculation that Sony might be gearing up for the next generation of gaming hardware. Some insiders believe that the push for energy-efficient gaming could be laying the groundwork for a new handheld console, potentially linked to the PS6, which might need such power-saving features to run games smoothly on lower-power devices.

While Sony has yet to confirm any specifics about future hardware, the steady rollout of Power Saver updates for flagship titles like *God of War Ragnarok* suggests that the company is preparing for a more energy-conscious future. This development aligns with the growing trend of sustainability in the gaming industry, as players increasingly prioritize eco-friendly features in their gaming experiences.

For many gamers, the ability to reduce energy consumption without sacrificing too much performance is a welcome change. With electricity prices rising, even minor savings can have a meaningful impact over time. This shift towards more responsible gaming is gaining momentum, and *God of War Ragnarok* is one of the first major titles to embrace this movement.

In other *God of War* news, the franchise is set to expand into live-action television. Ryan Hurst, who portrayed Thor in *God of War Ragnarok*, has been cast as Kratos in the upcoming Prime Video series. Filming for the show is set to begin in March 2026, with a premiere expected in 2027. While the show will adapt the original *God of War* story rather than *Ragnarok*, the casting of Hurst has sparked significant excitement among fans.

As *God of War Ragnarok* continues to evolve, it serves as a reminder that major games can adapt to new technological and environmental realities. Whether you’re a devoted fan or a newcomer, now is an excellent time to return to the Norse realms—especially with the added benefit of more sustainable gameplay.