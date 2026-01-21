Global Summit in Nairobi Aims to Secure Elephant Survival Amid Growing Threats

The 9th International Conference on Mammoths and their Relatives has brought leading experts from around the world to Nairobi to discuss the pressing future of the African elephant. Held at the National Museums of Kenya (NMK), this year’s event is the first time the conference has been hosted on African soil, underscoring the importance of the continent in the conservation of these iconic creatures.

Elephants in Peril: A Call to Action

With climate change and habitat destruction pushing the African elephant toward the brink of extinction, scientists and conservationists are gathering to find ways to ensure its survival. Prof. Mary Gikungu, Director General of NMK, noted that the summit was an opportunity to connect the latest global research with the landscapes where elephants evolved millions of years ago. “We are studying not just animals, but the broader impacts of climate change and survival,” said Taita Terer, a researcher at NMK.

Throughout the conference, researchers presented groundbreaking data on elephant genetics and ancient mammoth DNA, drawing on lessons from extinct species to develop strategies that might save the living elephant. One significant theme discussed was the need to protect migration corridors. Without these vital routes, elephants risk isolation, which could lead to population decline and eventual extinction.

Kenya’s Leadership in Conservation

Kenya’s success in combating poaching through stringent laws and the establishment of community conservancies was highlighted as a global model. However, delegates emphasized that human-wildlife conflict remains a major challenge. Despite these challenges, Kenya continues to lead by example in the protection of its elephant populations, which remain a cornerstone of the nation’s cultural and ecological identity.

The conference concluded with the Nairobi Declaration on elephant conservation, a roadmap that will guide global efforts over the next decade. This declaration calls for increased action on both the local and international levels to combat the threats facing elephants today. For Kenya, the summit represented not only a diplomatic triumph but also a reaffirmation of its status as a leader in wildlife preservation.