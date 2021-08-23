Glen Affric, a well-known Merseyside brewery, has won several important honors.

The World Beer Awards 2021 were won by a popular Merseyside brewery.

Glen Affric, based in Birkenhead, won seven gold at the awards this week, including two ‘UK’s Best’ honors.

“We are very delighted to report that we’ve won 7 medals at the 2021 @worldbeerawards, including 2 Country’s Best’s!” the team posted on Twitter.

There are ten things to do in Liverpool this bank holiday weekend.

“We’re happy with these achievements, especially to have received two Country’s Best Medals for Rutting Stag (a favorite amongst many of the team) in the Amber category and Conquering Mountains in the highly competitive Double IPA category,” they wrote in follow-up tweets.

“Both of these beers will now advance to the World Beer Awards’ next phase of evaluation, where they will compete for the title of World’s Best. And if we win for either beer, it will be the third year in a row that we have earned the World’s Best award!

“A huge thank you to our whole production, cellaring, and packaging teams for their outstanding efforts in continually creating world-class beers year after year!”

The Rutting Stag: The Best in the UK (Amber)

Conquering Mountains: The Best (Imperial/Double IPA) in the United Kingdom

Haze of Forres: (American IPA)

I’m astonished. It’s NOT-Ella: (Flavored Porter/Stout)

Loch & Load is a song by Loch & Load (Classic Pilsner)

Haze of Forres: (New England IPA)

An Typhoon Tart: (Fruit)

Every day, thousands of motorists passing through the Birkenhead tunnel pass by the Glen Affric Brewery. Trevor McCormick and his family own the brewery and taproom, which opened in 2016 and has only increased in popularity since then.

Visitors may unwind in the taproom while sampling some of Glen Affrick’s 30 beers on tap, including the American IPA Medal of Mosaic and the Pilsner Loch & Load.