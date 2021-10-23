Giovanni Pernice’s romantic addition to dance for Rose Ayling-Ellis has left Strictly viewers ‘teary.’

Giovanni Pernice’s romantic touch to his dance for Rose Ayling-Ellis was a hit with Strictly Come Dancing viewers.

The serial actress and Italian dancer performed a Viennese waltz to the tune Fallin’ by Alicia Keys.

Rose took on the role of a lady torn between abandoning her partner and remaining true to herself.

For the same reason, Strictly fans were distracted by AJ and Kai’s Argentine tango.

“It was like witnessing my own life story there with my ex-husband,” Shirley Ballas said, impressed.

Rose and Giovanni received a score of 10 from Motsi Mabuse, who gave her 37 out of a possible 40 points.

Fans, on the other hand, adored Giovanni’s use of sign language at the start of the routine.

Susan wrote on Twitter: “Giovanni’s inclusion of sign language in the routine was fantastic. That was very thoughtful of him. It was a joy to witness the choreography.” “Seeing Giovanni and Rose sign in the dance made me cry,” Izzy said. Chloe went on to say: “I like how they included a sign in the routine. Rose dances so gracefully, and I adore their relationship.” Hadley wrote on Twitter: “Yes, sign language should be incorporated into the choreography for both performers! That was fantastic.” “I love that @pernicegiovann1 used sign language into the dance,” Emily said. “I love sign language, and when it’s mixed into a dance, yeah, simply wow!” Honey tweeted. “I love how @pernicegiovann1 is taking the time to study sign language in a way that they’re both acquiring a new skill,” Karen wrote.