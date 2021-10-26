Giovanni Pernice of Strictly Come Dancing dismisses rumors about his split from Maura Higgins.

Following his reported split from Maura Higgins, Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has denied that “wrongdoing” was the cause of his recent breakup.

Maura, the Love Island star, was said to have split up with the professional dancer earlier this month.

“Amazing relationships with great people can come to a natural conclusion,” Giovanni wrote on Instagram.

The Chase participant stuns spectators when she reveals her age.

He continued, ” “This has recently been my experience.

“There was no misconduct, and any speculation should come to an end now.

“While I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be amazing to use this place to raise awareness of important subjects and issues?”

”

Throughout my profession, I’ve been exposed to a wide range of topics.

“But this season of Strictly is teaching me a lot.

“The show has sparked numerous critical conversations for various communities, as well as greater representation.

“These are the discussions that demand our attention, time, and energy.

“We need to focus on the important things in life and how we can all make a difference.”

Higgins had earlier stated in July that she was dating Giovanni.

“I’m yours,” Maura captioned a snapshot of them embracing by the water, which she shared on Instagram.

In the current season of Strictly, Giovanni is paired with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

He thanked fans for their “great words” and support as he said he was “heading into another wonderful training week.”