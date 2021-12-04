Giovanni of BBC Strictly Come Dancing answers to reports that Rose Ahas ‘changed’ him.

Giovanni Pernice of Strictly Come Dancing has reacted to suggestions that his partner Rose Ayling-Ellis has ‘changed him.’

The Italian professional dancer is paired with EastEnders actress Rose for the 2021 series, making her the first deaf participant to appear on the BBC show.

Rose and Giovanni have progressed steadily throughout the competition, frequently topping the list.

However, a lot of viewers have stated that Giovanni has ‘changed’ over the series.

“People on social media think I’ve changed, that I’m a new person,” Giovanni said in response to the charges, according to the Radio Times.

“It has profoundly transformed the way I teach and choreograph.” It’s a different world out there. And I’m delighted I’m the one who’s finding out…” “What I’ve learned from Rose is that you can be optimistic and happy every single day,” he continued. She comes to the studio, and whether it’s a difficult or easy dance, she’s upbeat.

“I go to the studio and spend time with Rose, and I just relax, no matter what’s going on in my life.”

“I had a gut feeling you’d be a terrific partner for me because the deaf population is really expressive,” Rose explained. We are quite forthright. You’re also direct.

“You also have a track record of being in the final so many times and of transforming a mediocre dancer into a brilliant dancer, which you did with me.”