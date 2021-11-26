Gini Wijnaldum is considering a return to the Premier League just months after leaving Liverpool.

According to rumors, former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnakdum could be set to return to the Premier League just six months after joining PSG.

Previously a near ever-present in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool midfield, the Dutchman has struggled to find a regular spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris side, playing only three 90-minute games in his seven league starts this season.

In recent weeks, Wijnaldum appeared to have turned a corner, starting consecutive league games for the first time since August and scoring twice in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.

However, the 31-year-old has been on the bench for PSG’s previous two games, and rumors of a return to England have began to surface.

Should Wijnaldum’s difficulties continue, his representatives have ‘already looked at various choices,’ according to TeamTalk.

According to the article, Saudi-backed Newcastle United has’made it known’ that they are interested in bringing Wijnaldum back to the club, despite PSG’s refusal to sell.

Before joining Liverpool in 2016, the Netherlands international scored 11 league goals in his sole season with the Magpies.

Despite turning down a new contract with Liverpool in order to join PSG’s star-studded squad, Wijnaldum has been open about the difficulties he has faced since his move to the Parc des Princes.

“I’m simply trying my hardest to execute it [as]best as I can and mix things up.” He told PSG’s official website earlier this month, “I’m still learning with the manager with whom I’m working.”

“Of course, the nation, the language, the people in the country, it’s all new to me, but it’s also new to my family, so I’m just trying to adjust.”

“Of course, it’s a risk, but I believe that as a football player, you should occasionally venture outside of your comfort zone to take the next step, so I’m just giving it my all.”

“I’m a person who makes decisions based on how I feel, and with the decision I made, I know how amazing I felt.” I do everything I can to make the best decision possible, so I’m not afraid.”