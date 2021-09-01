George RR Martin introduces “political intrigues” in the plot of “The Elden Ring.”

FromSoftware has disclosed storyline elements for the highly anticipated game “Elden Ring,” as well as the role of “Game of Thrones” writer George RR Martin in the story’s creation.

FromSoftware Promotion, Marketing, and Production head Yasuhiro Kitao told Entertainment Weekly how author George RR Martin of “A Song of Ice and Fire” helped construct the game’s plot, shape the narrative, and introduce political intrigue. Through a translator, Kitao disclosed to the entertainment site that George R.R. Martin wrote the original mythos for this game.

“In cooperation with Miyazaki, he wrote a backstory or history that takes place many, many years before the events of the game itself. They spoke and exchanged ideas, but George Martin was the driving force behind the writing process in the start,” Kitao added.

Martin handed everything down to FromSoftware after the mythos was finished.

The renowned author is open to the concept of allowing the game developer to take the game in the direction they desire.

Kitao told the entertainment outlet last Wednesday, “George gave this lineage or these character bloodlines and, in typical George fashion, he developed a lot of political intrigues and a lot of these familial links that shaped a lot of our characters in the game world today as it is.” “It was a really unique process, and despite him having written this essential piece, it seemed unrestricted,” he said.

The future game “Elden Ring” is set on the Lands Between world, which is ruled by Queen Marika, an Eternal. The plot follows the events of the Shattering, a war caused when the Elden Ring was scavenged by Marika’s demigod children when it broke apart.

Gamers take on the role of a Tarnished who returns to the Lands Between, which was previously their ancestral home. Because there is no established protagonist in the game, players can choose to explore the vast universe as an archer, a magician, or a swordsman, among other options.

They may also conjure spirits to aid them in battle, as well as a spirited steed to aid them in crossing the Lands Between.

On January 21, 2022, “Elden Ring” will be released. The game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, as well as Microsoft Windows.