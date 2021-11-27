George at Asda is ‘killing it’ with ‘beautiful’ sequin dresses for the holidays.

After seeing its line-up of Christmas costumes online, George at Asda shoppers were enthralled.

George, Asda’s in-house brand, has established a devoted following on social media, where it keeps customers informed about new stock and product debuts.

The low-cost label is known for its extensive selection of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

With a recent post on its Instagram page, the prominent retailer sparked a flurry of excitement.

George uploaded a carousel of photographs with his 696k Instagram followers, featuring a variety of holiday ensembles styled by stylist @missy elz.

Stacie, who goes by the handle @missy elz, is wearing a black velvet roll neck blouse with a silver sequinned skirt in one photo.

George’s brown leather look leggings and black and white pullover are featured in another photograph, while a warm sage co-ord is included in the third.

George captioned the photos as follows: “courtesy of @missy elz, a couple of our favorite #BlackFriday buys. Until the 29th of November, get 25% off all clothing, footwear, and accessories “”vember,” she says. The costumes received nearly 2,000 likes in less than 24 hours on the famous social networking platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Killing it,” one said, adding a string of applauding emojis.

“Gorgeous,” Danielle said.

“This skirt!!!!!!!” said Clodagh.

“Maaaate, this is a terrific look for you,” Abby said, tagging a buddy.

“They might have to sneak in with my grocery shopping,” Sophie speculated.

“Look at ASDA, they’re killing it!” Sarah exclaimed.

“Literally my fav clothing shop at the moment for myself and Harry (along with H&M obvs),” Louise told a pal.

