‘Genshin Impact’ KFC Glider: How to Use Twitch to Get the Code to Unlock the New Cosmetic

For players in the United States, Genshin Impact’s KFC content is now available.

Let’s rehash if you’re (understandably) perplexed by this development. In March 2021, it was revealed that a dream partnership between Chinese game developer miHoYo and fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken was in the works (who have done similarly bizarre collaborations in the past).

This was mostly in the form of a special promotion, where you could go into one of Colonel’s restaurants and uncomfortably exclaim “Meet in another universe, Enjoy delicious meals.” If this transaction didn’t make you sufficiently ashamed, you’d be handed a special pin and numerous cosmetics to use in the recently award-nominated Genshin Impact.

The content linked with this campaign was previously exclusively available on Genshin Impact’s Chinese servers, but it is now available to the rest of the world. This means you’ll finally be able to get your hands on the KFC wind glider.

To obtain the KFC-themed Diluc and Noelle pins, approach a KFC employee and say loudly, “Meet in another world, Enjoy excellent meal.”

The pin will then be given to you along with your food. https://t.co/LgFLfpc7cu pic.twitter.com/B5i9LQiRzt — @ZhugeEX (Daniel Ahmad) 12th of March, 2021 In ‘Genshin Impact,’ here’s how to get the KFC Glider skin. If the thought of walking into a KFC restaurant and uttering a slogan out loud to a member of the staff makes you shiver, rest assured that you won’t have to do it in America.

Instead, purchase a couple of Twitch subscriptions to receive the KFC “Wings of Feasting” winder glider Skin (which makes your traversal device look like it’s made of chicken feathers).

However, you must donate money to certain content creators who have partnered with both miHoYo and KFC, and this does not apply to just any random streamer.

The list of streamers who will be taking part is not yet public (they will be listed here on November 24). However, once they are, you must acquire two months of Tier 1 memberships from one of those channels.

After you’ve completed this, This is a condensed version of the information.