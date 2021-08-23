‘Genshin Impact 2.1′: Everything We Know So Far About The Update

The most recent devstream for “Genshin Impact” unveiled a slew of new details about the game’s impending update, which will include more plot, events, character banners, and other goodies for players to dig into.

The 2.1 update is set to launch on September 1st, and it will bring a slew of new content to fight, explore, and acquire. Players have about a week to complete the current version’s events and activities before the next patch introduces additional.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything new in update 2.1 for “Genshin Impact.”

Banners have been updated.

Patch 2.1’s character banners will include the long-awaited Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara banners. The Electro Archon wields a polearm, similar to her Liyue counterpart, and she excels as an off-field damage dealer who may be employed as a primary DPS character for brief periods of time while her Elemental Burst is active.

Sara, on the other hand, will be the first adult female character archetype to utilize a bow. She uses the power of Electro to unleash massive AoE damage while also buffing the rest of her team’s damage.

Sangonomiya Kokomi will also be featured in Patch 2.1 at a later banner. She’s a Hydro catalyst with strong healing and control abilities.

Aloy, the protagonist of “Horizon Zero Dawn,” will be available as a free 4-star character in “Genshin Impact” for PlayStation users. Aloy will be available in Patch 2.2 for players on other platforms.

The Shogun’s iconic polearm, Engulfing Lightning, will be featured on the weapon banner.

New Territories

In the next patch, the islands of Seira and Watatsumi will be added. Players will be given extra chests, riddles, and world objectives to complete.

New Happenings

Xiangling and Keqing will wander the lands in search of ingredients at the Moonchase Festival in Liyue, which will take place during Patch 2.1. Players will receive the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore as well as other prizes as part of the event.

The patch’s schedule of events also includes Hyakunin Ikki, a tag-team type fighting event, and the fishing-focused Lunar Realm event.

The introduction of new bosses

The Electro Oceanid and Hydro Hypostasis will be added as new global bosses, while La Signora will be offered as a new weekly boss. They’ll drop materials that can be used to improve the new characters.

Fishing

Fishing rods will soon be able to catch fish and be exchanged for new fishing rods via the new Fishing system. Brief News from Washington Newsday.