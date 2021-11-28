Gary Neville sends a message to FSG and the Premier League after the European Super League debacle.

Following the fiasco of the European Super League, talk of bringing in an independent authority is gaining traction in England.

Gary Neville, a former Manchester United right-back, was outspoken from the outset about the serious issues the ESL would cause in football.

With the Premier League’s Big Six all implicated in the plotting behind the ESL’s botched launch, the former England international believes the Premier League’s Big Six no longer have any credibility.

With the bankruptcy of Bury FC, the failure of the ESL breakaway, and the Covid epidemic in recent years, it is felt that an independent regulation would bring parity to the sport.

“Interesting that Parish and Purslow are making these arguments, underscoring yet again that none in the Big Six group has the clout/charisma to address country + win hearts/minds,” wrote athletic journalist Adam Crafton in a tweet.

Liverpool was one of six Premier League teams that sought to break away and join the ESL, and the club’s owners have faced a barrage of criticism since the proposal was made public.

“The top six can’t speak out because they have lost all credibility on football governance concerns,” Sky Sports analyst Neville responded to the post.

“Palace and Villa should be yearning for a regulator to prevent “The Top Six” from plotting behind their backs and causing untold and irreversible damage.”

Football supporters are not warm to the concept of the regulator being the government, and Neville added that such “scaremongering” should not be taken seriously.

“The government will not control the regulator, and the government will not rule football,” stated Neville.

“Don’t let the Premier League teams’ scaremongering and public relations sink in.”