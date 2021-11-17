Gary Hoffman, the Premier League’s chairman, has announced his departure.

Gary Hoffman will stand down as head of the Premier League at the end of January 2022, according to the Premier League.

After Richard Scudamore’s resignation in 2018, Claudia Arney served as acting chair until Hoffman was appointed in April 2020.

Hoffman is thought to have been under growing pressure from top-flight teams following the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-based consortium last month.

It was recently stated that clubs complained about how the buyers, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners, and the billionaire Reuben brothers, passed the owners’ and directors’ exam immediately after the deal was done.

Hoffman was also allegedly chastised for being aware of discussions for the ill-fated European Super League initiative.

Hoffman’s departure was first rumored on Tuesday, but it was confirmed earlier today that his term would conclude at the end of January 2022.

“Gary Hoffman will resign as Chairman of the Premier League at the end of January 2022,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“The Premier League owes Gary a debt of gratitude for his dedicated work.” He has guided the League through its most difficult moment and has left it in a better position than it has ever been.

“We will begin the process of appointing a new Chair as soon as possible.”

“It has been a delight to lead the Premier League during the previous two seasons – when the spirit of English football has been more essential than ever,” Hoffman said of his departure.

“Now, I’ve decided it’s time for me to step down so that fresh leadership can guide the League into its next exciting chapter.”