Gardevoir has been added to the character roster in the latest patch of ‘Pokemon Unite.’

Several bug fixes, as well as a few store upgrades and required balancing modifications for the Charizard character, were released overnight for the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Unite. The highlight of this update, though, was a new playable fighter named Gardevoir.

Gardevoir is a fairy-type Pokemon with humanoid proportions. This means it is equally as powerful with its powers as it is attractive in form. The creature was first presented in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire (two games released at the same time in 2003), and it boasts a variety of psychic powers as well as the ability to manipulate black holes.

Gardevoir Stats and Moveset in ‘Pokemon Unite’

Gardevoir, like Pikachu and Cinderace, joins the Pokemon Unite character pool as yet another ranged attacker.

These are Gardevoir’s current stats, according to his profile on the fighter pick screen:

4 12 Stars for Offense.

Rating for Endurance: 12 Stars

1 12 Stars for Mobility

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars.

Rating: 12 out of 5 stars for support.

Gardevoir’s moveset includes the following skills, many of which are centered on its psychic and space-warping abilities.

Synchronize (Level 1): A passive ability that reflects negative status effects thrown against you (such as lowered movement speed or “damage-over-time” conditions) back onto your attacker. You will still be subjected to the effects of the original attack in this situation.

Confusion (Level 1) is a simple ranged attack.

Teleport (Level 1): Allows you to warp to a specific location.

Psychoshock (Level 6) is a three-hit teleportation attack that hits the target place three times in a row.

Future Sight (Level 6): A teleportation-based strike that launches an explosive blast into the target location.

Psychic (Level 8): A ranged explosion that reduces enemy movement speed when detonated.

Moonblast (Level 8): This attack allows Gardevoir to discharge missiles while also retreating away from enemies.

Unite Move — Fairy Singularity (Level 10): This move acts like a gravity well, drawing opponents into a black hole and inflicting severe damage.

Read our walkthrough here to learn how to level up your Gardevoir or any other Pokemon.

How to Unlock Gardevoir in ‘Pokemon Unite’

You’ll need to unlock Gardevoir’s “Unite” in order to play as him. This is a condensed version of the information.