Gamestop, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Costco, and more retailers are restocking PS5 consoles.

Because of how busy last week was, there haven’t been many PS5 restocks recently. Still, because Thursdays are usually the best day for drops, it’s a good idea to be prepared.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about PS5 restocks right now.

PS5 Restock at GameStop

According to industry analysts, a GameStop refill is on the way, as we reported in our last post.

While no official date has been set, renowned console tracker Matt Swider has speculated that it may happen this week.

You should consider signing up for GameStop’s “PowerUp Rewards Pro” membership in advance of this. It’s possible that it’ll be essential because the outlet’s last few sales were designated solely for these customers. For $14.99 per year, you may sign up on GameStop’s website.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Every other Thursday, Walmart restocks its PS5 inventory. Given that the merchant orchestrated two dips last week, there aren’t likely to be any more surprises in store.

Walmart, on the other hand, has thrown a few curveballs in the past. If they do make a surprise resupply announcement today (September 2), it will most likely be at 3 p.m. ET, as is customary.

PS5 Restock on Amazon

For the first time in months, Amazon was offering the PS5.

While this was a welcome reprieve for gamers, we may now have to wait a long time for the next drop. Amazon replenishes their inventory on a monthly basis, according to Matt Swider, so the next restock might not happen until the end of September.

Scalpers are selling used PS5s on the website as usual, although these are typically inflated, with some devices costing more than $1,000.

PS5 Restock on PS Direct

The PlayStation 5 was last available for purchase on Sony’s official storefront on Tuesday, August 24.

There’s no information on when the virtual queue will reopen, but PS Direct usually sends out email alerts a few days ahead of time to let customers know. This hasn’t happened yet this week, so don’t expect a replenishment anytime soon.

PS5 Restock at Best Buy

Since Thursday, Best Buy has not restocked the PS5.