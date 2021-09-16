GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and more retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

A replenishment of the Xbox Series X is anticipated for today (September 16) at a major retailer. Meanwhile, a few merchants are selling the Xbox Series S, which is a less powerful version of the Xbox 360.

Here is the most recent Xbox Series X resupply information.

Xbox Series X Restock at GameStop

The Xbox Series X is currently available through GameStop’s “All Access” program.

The next-gen system will be introduced at 11 a.m. ET, bundled with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Because this is an All-Access item, you won’t be able to buy it all at once; instead, you’ll have to pay it in monthly installments of $34.99.

Walmart’s Xbox Series X restocks are usually scheduled every other Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but the retailer deviated from that trend last week.

It last sold Microsoft’s system at the end of August, so it’s long overdue for another reduction.

While there is no indication of when this may happen, it is most likely to happen on a Thursday afternoon. As a result, we recommend keeping an eye on Walmart’s website later today (September 16).

The Halo Infinite edition Xbox Series X is still advertised as “coming soon” at Best Buy, as of our previous update.

It is unknown when this item will be available, but you may be able to order an Xbox Series S from the merchant’s website in the meantime. This console’s availability is largely dependant on your location.

With Target no longer planning statewide releases, predicting when Xbox systems will be available from the retailer has become extremely difficult.

Target is now allowing individual locations to maintain their own inventories, rather than synchronizing restocks across the country like every other retailer. Because the multiple Xbox releases are scheduled on different days and times in each region, there is no practical method to keep track of them all.

