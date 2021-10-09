GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and more retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

Over the last several days, a number of Xbox Series X restocks have occurred, with GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and the Microsoft shop all restocking their inventory.

Here is the most up-to-date information for every major store in the United States.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

Walmart not only restocked the Xbox Series X yesterday (Thursday, October 7), but it did it again in the space of an hour.

The merchant started selling the ordinary version of the console at 12 p.m. ET, and then a few minutes later, they started taking orders for the Halo Infinite edition.

While the date does not correspond to Walmart’s customary restocking plan (it usually schedules its drops for 3 p.m.) It was still Thursday, as is nearly always the case.

Walmart restocks every two weeks on average, so the next one is expected to be on Thursday, October 21. Meanwhile, you might be able to find a few used devices on the website, but they will be quite pricey.

Microsoft Store is an online store that sells Microsoft products Restock of the Xbox Series X The Microsoft Store also offered new Halo Infinite edition Xbox Series X devices a few hours after Walmart restocked.

At 6:35 p.m. ET, the specifically customized console became available for a short time. It cost $549.99 and came with a controller to match.

These supplies have now run out, and Xbox units are no longer available for purchase on Microsoft’s website.

Visit the Microsoft Store to see if the Xbox Series X is back in stock.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy

On Wednesday, October 6, Best Buy was selling the Xbox Series X as a stand-alone item. The console was listed for $499, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, but supplies were quickly gone.

In average, U.S. retailers coordinate their Xbox restocks every two weeks, so the next Best Buy replenishment should happen around Wednesday, October 20.

Dedicated console trackers like @GYXdeals, @XboxStockAlerts, and @mattswider will alert their Twitter followers if something unexpected happens before then.

Check Best Buy for Xbox Series X replenishment.

Amazon Restock of the Xbox Series X You are unable to add an Xbox Series X to your Amazon shopping cart at this time.

