Gamescom 2021: When does it start, what’s on the schedule, and how can I watch it live?

The official start of Gamescom 2021 is today, with the debut of its “Opening Night Live” broadcast.

The event is a three-day yearly industry trade show that takes place in Germany. Here are the specifics on how to watch Gamescom 2021 live, as well as the schedule and what to expect.

What Is The Opening Night Live At Gamescom?

A mix of AAA and independent publishers will take to the stage during Gamescom to reveal fresh gameplay demos, trailers, and important announcements. The convention officially begins today with the broadcast of “Opening Night Live,” which is the main event and where the majority of the major announcements will take place.

This year’s conference, hosted by journalist Geoff Keighley, will include announcements from Activision, Xbox, Sony, Bandai Namco, Warner Bros., Ubisoft, and Amazon.

Meanwhile, Keighley has let a few details about the games that will be highlighted today escape. Call of Duty: Vanguard, Far Cry 6, a new Saints Row relaunch, the Death’s Stranding director’s cut, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are all confirmed to debut.

Of course, this does not include all of the games that will be shown. Fans are expecting that Halo Infinite and Elden Ring will appear in some way, as Keighley has promised there will be many more surprises in store.

What to Expect at Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021, like the other E3 conferences that were livestreamed in June, will be entirely virtual. As a result, everyone may watch from the comfort of their own home.

The three-day event will be broadcast live on a variety of official networks. Every presentation, for example, will be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch by Keighley’s own Game Awards platform.

If you miss any of the live broadcasts, you’ll be able to catch up on them later when they’re posted in their entirety on the aforementioned YouTube channel.

When does Gamescom officially begin?

A 30-minute pre-show will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET today, prior to the main presentation.

For those in the United States, Opening Night Live takes place during the day. This is a condensed version of the information.