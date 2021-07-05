Games Done Quick Schedule: How to Watch a Charity Speedrun of ‘Doom Eternal’

This week’s Games Done Quick charity event will feature a Doom Eternal speedrun to benefit Doctors Without Borders.

What Does It Mean When Games Are Completed Quickly?

Games Done Quick (GDQ) is a biennial fundraising marathon in which volunteers attempt to complete their favorite games in the shortest amount of time possible while detailing their technique to an enthralled audience.

Speedrunning has grown in popularity since the introduction of livestreaming sites like Twitch, since gamers are usually amazed by displays of sheer skill and the effort required to master specific games.

Skater82297’s 17-minute sprint through The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Stennis’ 14-minute blitz through Dark Souls 2 are two notable examples.

Expert speedrunners (such as those listed above) frequently rely on technological defects that they can exploit to bypass entire parts of games in order to attain these incredible completion times.

For example, you might be able to skip ahead to later stages by jumping through a wall, or you might be able to accelerate a character’s movement in an odd method. There are also speedruns that are “glitchless,” meaning they don’t use any shortcuts.

GDQ was founded in 2010 to capitalize on the speedrunning craze. In a nutshell, hundreds of volunteers will broadcast their attempts at speedrunning a specific game and explain in detail how they are achieving the best possible performance.

Meanwhile, viewers can make cash donations at any time, with various incentives such as the opportunity to name in-game characters or make special requests being presented along the way.

Each year, the “Awesome Games Done Quick” marathon in January and the “Summer Games Done Quick” marathon in July are the two primary events. Donations to the former benefit the Prevent Cancer Foundation, while donations to the latter benefit Doctors Without Borders.

Between these two major events, GDQ hosts smaller campaigns and one-time livestreams for a variety of other causes.

View the donation list on GDQ’s official website to get a sense of how successful these events are. There, you’ll learn that this year’s “Awesome Game’s Done Quick” raised an incredible $2,739,612.05, and that the summer marathon in 2020 raised a similar number. This is a condensed version of the information.