Gamers React to the Portable PC’s 64GB Storage on Steam Deck

Steam Deck, Valve’s new handheld device, has already piqued the interest of gamers who want to play their favorite PC games on the road. One component of the portable gadget, though, has raised some eyebrows: its low storage space.

What is the Internal Storage Capacity of the Steam Deck?

Despite its uncanny resemblance to the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck is significantly more akin to a modern gaming computer. You can use it to play games from your Steam library (complete with all mods and settings), download third-party software, and do pretty much anything else you’d do on your home computer.

It also features remarkable technical specifications, including 16GB of RAM, 4 AMD Zen 2 CPU cores with 8 logical threads, and 8 RDNA 2 GPU CUs. This means it can run games like Control and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at their highest graphics settings.

The amount of RAM available for internal storage varies. The most costly variant has 512GB and costs $649, while the following model has 256GB and costs $529.

The most affordable Steam Deck costs $399, but it only offers 64GB of storage. Many recent games, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which takes up an incredible 231GB, already exceed this limit. On Steam, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Destiny 2: Shadowkeep require 150GB and 105GB, respectively.

Although 64GB is double the storage of the Switch’s launch model, file sizes on the Nintendo handheld are drastically compressed, whereas the Steam Deck will run PC games.

How Do Gamers Feel About the 64GB Internal Storage?

Users cannot expand the Steam Deck’s internal storage, although there is an SD card reader included in for larger files. However, some gamers have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media.

The only thing holding back @OwletinSoT’s enthusiasm for the Steam Deck was the storage capacity.

My main reservation about the steam deck is its storage capacity… The base model comes with 64GB of storage, which isn’t a lot.

