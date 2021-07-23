Gamers React to a Video Game Medley at the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, 2020

To welcome its participants to the stadium, the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games featured a mix of famous video game tunes.

What Video Game Soundtracks Did the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Play?

An orchestral medley of tunes from well-known Japanese films accompanied the procession of countries. Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Chrono Trigger, Monster Hunter, and Dragon Quest, to name a few, were among the motifs that were rearranged.

We now have a complete list of every piece of music featured in the section thanks to Twitter user @osasai.

“Introduction: Loto’s theme” in Dragon Quest Final Fantasy: “Victory Fanfare” Tales Series by Bandai Namco: “Theme of Slay – The Master” “Proof of Heroism” in Monster Hunter “Olympus Coliseum” from Kingdom Hearts “Frog’s Theme” from Chrono Trigger “First Flight” is an ace combat game. Tales of Bandai Namco: “King’s City – Dignity” “Tabidachi no Kaze” is a Monster Hunter game. “Robo no Theme” from Chrono Trigger “Star Light Zone” is a Sonic the Hedgehog game. “Winning Eleven” is a Pro Evolution Soccer game. “Main Theme” from Final Fantasy “Guardians” from the Phantasy Star Universe “Hero’s Fanfare” from Kingdom Hearts “01 Act 1-1,” says Gradius. “Initiation,” says NieR. “Makai Ginyusei” from the SaGa Series “The Brave New Stage of History,” says Soulcalibur. Gamer Reactions to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Video games are viewed with more reverence in Japan than they are elsewhere in the world, and the music linked with the industry has become a cultural touchstone as a result.

Many industry composers, like as Koji Kondo and Mahito Yokota (who collaborated on Super Mario Galaxy’s majestic score), are well-known artists in their own countries, and it is not uncommon for video game soundtracks to chart there.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony has devoted a whole section to the art form and its infectious earworms. In this way, it’s similar to how the London 2012 event highlighted British culture by featuring Daniel Craig as James Bond and Queen Elizabeth II.

Nonetheless, hearing songs from NeiR and Soulcalibur caught some fans off guard. Here are the best reactions to the video game medley at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

To begin, British film reviewer Robbie Collin spent an entire Twitter thread speculating about which pieces of music were playing throughout the movie. This is a condensed version of the information.