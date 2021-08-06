Game Director Confirms Leaked ‘Abandoned’ Screenshots Are Real

“Abandoned,” a strange game by Blue Box Game Studios, has piqued the interest of gamers and fans who enjoy concocting conspiracy theories. More details about the game began to emerge, the most current of which came from an odd source: the PSN profile of Blue Box Game Studios’ founder.

The game director’s PSN account has leaked a new batch of pictures from “Abandoned.” Before things got out of hand, Hasan Kahraman, the game director and owner of the PSN profile, acknowledged that the leaked screenshots were real in-game screenshots.

Kahraman responded to a Twitter user’s question about the authenticity of the leaked screenshots on Thursday. The photographs were from the game’s 2019 edition, which was “a lot different back then,” according to the studio’s founder.

He also stated that the photographs were obtained from a game version that was designed to test the PlayStation 4’s maximum power. The game was developed on the PlayStation 4 Pro and operated at native 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60 frames per second with 8K textures, according to the game director.

The version of “Abandoned” that worked on the gaming console was “not powerful enough to generate the whole game,” according to Kahraman. Because they are gloomy, the leaked in-game photographs do not reveal much information about the game.

The photographs, however, look to have been taken in a wooded scene. The screenshots have a “Blair Witch” sense about them. When the brightness of the image of the brick wall was raised, a giant mushroom appeared, according to Twitter user Leon Hurley.

The mushroom could be a treasure or part of a crafting mechanic in “Abandoned,” similar to the one in the survival horror game “The Forest.” It’s also possible that it’s merely a component of the location’s architecture.

Fans have believed for a long time that “Abandoned” is actually a “Metal Gear Solid” game. Others speculated that the horror game was created by Hideo Kojima.

“Abandoned” is a PS5 survival horror game that has been announced. Blue Box Game Studios is actively working on the game. On August 25, the game maker plans to release its real-time experience app.