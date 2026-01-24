Gachagua Rallies Youth for 2027 Election, Vows to End “Deceptive Leadership”

Rigathi Gachagua, former Deputy President of Kenya, has declared a political “total war” against the current administration, mobilizing youth as the key to a revolution in the upcoming 2027 general elections. Gachagua, now the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), addressed a student caucus in a high-energy meeting, positioning the youth as the foot soldiers of a battle for the country’s soul.

In his powerful address, Gachagua framed the 2027 election as a fight against “corruption, poor governance, and impunity,” issues he himself once helped foster during his tenure in office. Calling for a shift from lamentation to action, Gachagua urged the students, who represent the country’s next generation of leaders, to rise up against the “deceptive leadership” of the current regime. His call comes amid growing disillusionment, particularly among Kenya’s youth, many of whom are critical of the existing political system.

“No Direct Tickets” for DCP Candidates

Gachagua’s approach to winning over young voters was clear: a promise of fair primaries within his party. “There will be no direct tickets,” he declared. “If you want to run for MCA, MP, or Governor, you will face the people. The DCP will not be a boardroom party.” This pledge was aimed at restoring faith in a system often viewed with cynicism, where political appointments and deals are seen as the norm.

The former Deputy President has set his sights on Kenya’s youth, particularly the 18-35 age group, which comprises over 75% of the electorate. By positioning himself as the leader of a “liberation struggle,” Gachagua hopes to tap into the growing frustration among this demographic, whose discontent has led to calls for change. “We must save this country,” he told the students, making it clear that their participation in his movement would be crucial for Kenya’s political future.

Expanding National Appeal

In a strategic move, Gachagua is seeking to broaden his base beyond his traditional support in Mount Kenya. By engaging student leaders from various higher learning institutions, he aims to project a more national image, shedding the “villager” label that has often been associated with his earlier political persona. However, his controversial past, including his impeachment and previous hardline positions, could present challenges in gaining widespread trust.

As Gachagua rallies his forces for the 2027 elections, the stakes are high. The outcome could determine not only the political future of the former Deputy President but also the direction of the country. With youth engagement at the core of his strategy, Gachagua is betting that the younger generation, who have long been manipulated as political pawns, will now turn the tables and become the driving force of change.