Gabriel Agbonlahor criticizes Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool move decision as “worse than mine.”

Gabriel Agbonlahor has blasted Liverpool’s transfer strategy once again this summer.

The Reds only signed one first-team player during the summer transfer window, with Ibrahima Konate joining from RB Leipzig.

There was a lot of chatter about potential new forwards joining the club over the summer, but no more signings were made in the final days of the window.

Gabriel Agbonlahor, a former Aston Villa striker, said that Liverpool needed to recruit a new forward, citing Roberto Firmino’s recent form as evidence.

Firmino has only scored one goal so far this season, but he only scored nine goals in the Premier League previous season.

On Talksport, Agbonlahor stated that Firmino’s goal drought was one of the reasons Liverpool needed to sign a new striker this summer.

“They’ll be in a race, but I don’t think they’ll win it because they didn’t bring in another attacking player during the transfer window.

“Firmino has a worse strike rate than I do, and that’s saying something. He’s now hurt.

“Ask any Liverpool supporter, and they’ll tell you the same thing. Ex-Liverpool players will tell you the same thing.”