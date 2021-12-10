Fusil Raffles has a chance to win the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

On Saturday afternoon, the Racing Post Gold Cup Handicap Chase (GBB Race) (1.50pm) at Cheltenham might be won.

Nicky Henderson’s six-year-old has a chance to win the Grade Three feature at Prestbury Park in another challenging race.

Fusil Raffles took advantage of Shan Blue’s stumble three fences from home when Dan Skelton’s star was comfortably clear to win the Charlie Hall Chase at the end of October.

He is no longer penalized for his Grade Two accomplishment. Fusil Raffles drops back to the extended 2m4f that he won off at this meeting a year ago.

He had previously won at Cheltenham and finished a respectable second to stablemate Chantry House in the Grade One Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Despite being hauled up the following month at Aintree, this second-season chaser appears to be developing. And he appears to possess all of the necessary characteristics for this renowned handicap.

He leaps well in general, and this appears to be his best trip yet, with the goodih ground looking excellent.

So it appears that Fusil Raffles will come close to giving Henderson his fourth victory in the race, but his first since Quantitativeeasing in 2011.

There are numerous threats to the selection, including last month’s Paddy Power Gold Cup winner, who is expected to make a bold try to win the double last won by Exotic Dancer in 2006.

Philip Hobbs’, the Fergal O’Brien-trained, and Venetia Williams’, who is due to be ridden by Grand National champion Rachael Blackmore, are among the other contenders.

can win the Grade Two Unibet International Hurdle (GBB Race) for the second time in a row (3pm).

In last year’s running of the extended two-mile race, the Tom Symonds-trained six-year-old just edged out Silver Streak by a nose. And he appears to be primed for another goal.

With his triumph in the International, Song For Someone has now won six races over hurdles, including the third Grade Two victory in a row last season.

