Fury has been expressed at a “crazy” intention to close a “thriving” golf course.

At a closed-door meeting last night, Cllr Jerry Williams, who represents Bebington in Wirral, said council officials presented a plan to close Brackenwood Golf Course and turn it into a “eco park” (Thursday).

The session, according to Wirral Council, was not directly about closing down the course, but rather about long-term solutions for golf facilities in the borough.

The Bebington course is one of Wirral Council’s four public golf courses, which also include The Warren near Wallasey, Arrowe Park Golf Course, and Hoylake Municipal.

When the local government was looking for methods to plug a £16.5 million budget hole at the end of last year, a proposal to close three of the courses was put forth to save £180,000.

This would have left Hoylake as the lone municipal, which was required in order for the Royal Liverpool Golf Club to host The Open Championship in 2023.

However, the proposal was eventually scrapped, and golfers believed their local courses were safe.

As a result, Cllr Williams said that last night’s idea came “from nowhere.”

“Officers advised a reduction in the number of courses, stating we needed to eliminate one course [Brackenwood] completely,” the Labour councillor stated.

“I understand that difficult decisions must be taken, but this is just nonsense. The number of members is rapidly expanding. It’s a thriving club in better shape than it’s ever been.”

Cllr Williams emphasized that Brackenwood was a “working man’s club” that was well-liked by many.

“We need to take a pragmatic approach to this,” he added of the environmental park concept. How much will it cost to keep it going?

“What about additional landscaping costs?” says the narrator. Who will run it and how much will it cost?”

Keith Marsh, the club secretary of Brackenwood, was incensed by the news.

“This has come out of nowhere when the amount of people playing at the course has gone through the roof,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“The number of players has increased in the [second quarter]of this year, and the club has disbanded.”

