Funny iOS 15 Memes and Reactions That Succinctly Sum Up People’s Perplexity

iOS 15 is now available, and iPhone owners are flocking to social media to express their dissatisfaction with some of the changes, as well as their overall feelings about the upgrade.

iOS 15 became available for free on Apple devices on Monday, September 20th, as revealed during this year’s California Streaming event.

The iPhone operating system receives a software upgrade that adds several new functions. These include a new “Focus” app (which allows you to choose which alerts you receive during work hours) and a “live text” feature that allows you to copy and paste words right from photographs.

The FaceTime app has also received a number of enhancements, including spatial audio and a new portrait mode.

Consumers React to iOS 15’s Release

iPhone users have been sharing their ideas in the form of memes since the iOS 15 upgrade was released. Here are some of the top social media replies, which range from excitement to disappointment and even plain old confusion.

@PJPWv2 admits to being unable to distinguish between earlier iOS software and the most recent upgrade. They don’t seem very enamoured with any of the new features, using the classic “Confused Travolta” meme to describe their emotions.

I’m trying to figure out what’s new in #iOS15 pic.twitter.com/hzwVeGPbTc

September 21, 2021 — Dave (@PJPWv2)

@mikz ann is also perplexed, inquiring of her followers as to what has changed.

@mugisbf tweeted a clip from the Spider-Man cartoon series from the 1990s, in which the webslinger reaches for a clone of his girlfriend, Mary Jane, before she turns to steam. The video is accompanied with a message that reads, “I updated my phone to ios15 on accident,” expressing grief at losing the old operating system.

On accident, I updated my phone to iOS15… pic.twitter.com/5abxWu4IkV

September 21, 2021 — jude (@mugisbf)

@fiihazmii uses an image of a tired Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants to express how it feels to learn that your phone isn’t compatible with iOS 15.

If your iPhone isn’t able to run iOS15,

pic.twitter.com/D9JK9DZ2cV is my reaction.

September 21, 2021 — Fi (@fiihazmii)

