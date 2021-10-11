Full Specs And Key Features Of The Google Pixel 6 Have Leaked Ahead Of Its Official Launch.

The exact specifications and important features of the highly anticipated Goole Pixel 6 and Goole Pixel 6 Pro have been accidentally exposed by several merchants before of the tech giant’s official unveiling.

Unlike other tech businesses, Google has adjusted its marketing strategy for its future flagship devices. Rather than keeping the product and its specifications hidden from the public, Google revealed the design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as some of its features and specifications, via a Twitter thread in August.

Although Google stated that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would be released on October 19, it appears that some shops have already leaked information that the tech giant intended to present at the launch. Carphone Warehouse, a British store, revealed marketing pages for Google’s flagship smartphones sooner than planned over the weekend.

These sections show the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro’s camera settings, as well as their all-day battery life and other information about the Material You design language. The camera configuration on the forthcoming smartphones is one of the most fascinating features.

Both devices look to include a 50 MP primary sensor, which is a significant upgrade over Google’s earlier Pixel versions’ 12 MP module. The next smartphones are also said to have 150 percent more light than their predecessors, according to the marketing pages.

For the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the camera setup also includes a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48 MP telephoto lens. The more expensive variant has a 4x optical zoom as well as Super Res Magnification, which can reach a zoom of up to 20x.

The search engine behemoth also packs a slew of photographic features into its premium handsets. This contains features such as the Magic Eraser, which allows users to eliminate photobombers, and Face Unblur, which can make fuzzy photos appear much sharper.

According to leaks, Google’s flagship smartphones this year will receive five years of Android security updates.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro also has a 6.7-inch display with a dynamic refresh rate of 10 Hz to 120 Hz, according to the marketing sites.

The premium smartphone is said to use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is billed as the hardest Gorilla Glass available. The ability to use a 30W wall charger on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with the latter allegedly achieving 50 percent battery charge in just 30 minutes, is another highlight from the leak.